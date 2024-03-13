Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

