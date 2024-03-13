Contrasting Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) and Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) and Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and Grupo Nutresa S. A.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Garden & Pet $3.31 billion 0.75 $125.64 million $2.02 18.21 Grupo Nutresa S. A. N/A N/A N/A C$782.98 0.01

Central Garden & Pet has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Nutresa S. A.. Grupo Nutresa S. A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Garden & Pet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

67.4% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Grupo Nutresa S. A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and Grupo Nutresa S. A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Garden & Pet 4.06% 10.32% 4.35% Grupo Nutresa S. A. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Central Garden & Pet and Grupo Nutresa S. A., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Garden & Pet 0 1 2 0 2.67 Grupo Nutresa S. A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.55%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Central Garden & Pet is more favorable than Grupo Nutresa S. A..

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats Grupo Nutresa S. A. on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions. This segment sells its products under the Aqueon, Cadet, Comfort Zone, Farnam, Four Paws, K&H Pet Products, Kaytee, Nylabone, and Zilla brands. Its Garden segment offers lawn and garden supplies products that include grass seed; vegetable; flower and herb packet seed; wild bird feed, bird feeders, bird houses, and other birding accessories; fertilizers; decorative products; live plants; and weed and grass, as well as other herbicides, insecticide, and pesticide products. This segment sells its lawn and garden supplies products under the Amdro, Ferry-Morse, Pennington, and Sevin brands. The company sells its products to independent distributors, big-box retailers, national and regional retail chains, e-commerce and online retailers, grocery stores, nurseries, and mass merchants. Central Garden & Pet Company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

About Grupo Nutresa S. A.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits and crackers, as well as cookies comprising flavored, cream sandwiches, and wafers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts, as well as chocolate confectionary and hot chocolate; and instant cold beverages, teas, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as roasted and ground, instant powdered, granulated, and lyophilized coffee, and coffee extracts and blends. In addition, the company offers ice cream products, including ice and milk-based ice pops, cones, pints, desserts, mini cups, and ice cream sandwiches; and healthy and functional foods. Further, it provides ice cream products, including popsicles, milk popsicles, cones, liters, desserts, cups, and ice cream cookies; and short, long, and egg pasta, as well as pasta with vegetables, fiber pasta, pasta with butter, and instant pasta. Additionally, the company offers prepared meats, pizza, yogurt, and hamburger products, as well as operates restaurants and ice cream parlors. Furthermore, it engages in commercial, distribution, and logistics operations services. Grupo Nutresa S. A. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Medellin, Colombia.

