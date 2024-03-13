Contrasting Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) & ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC)

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Schlumberger and ProFrac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schlumberger $33.14 billion 2.22 $4.20 billion $2.92 17.66 ProFrac $1.38 billion 0.82 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

Schlumberger has higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schlumberger 0 0 13 0 3.00 ProFrac 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Schlumberger and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Schlumberger currently has a consensus target price of $70.87, indicating a potential upside of 37.42%. Given Schlumberger’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Schlumberger is more favorable than ProFrac.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Schlumberger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Schlumberger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of ProFrac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Schlumberger and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schlumberger 12.68% 21.97% 9.44% ProFrac N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Schlumberger beats ProFrac on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products. It also offers subsurface geology and fluids evaluation information; open and cased hole services; exploration and production pressure, and flow-rate measurement services; and pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment solutions. In addition, the company offers mud logging, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling, and logging-while-drilling services, as well as engineering support services; supplies drilling fluid systems; designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; bottom-hole-assembly and borehole enlargement technologies; well cementing products and services; well planning, well drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, and contracting of third parties, as well as drilling rig management solutions; and drilling equipment and services, as well as land drilling rigs and related services. Further, it provides artificial lift production equipment and optimization services; supplies packers, safety valves, sand control technology, and various intelligent well completions technology and equipment; designs and manufactures valves, chokes, actuators, and surface trees; and OneSubsea, an integrated solutions, products, systems, and services, including wellheads, subsea trees, manifolds and flowline connectors, control systems, connectors, and services. The company was formerly known as Socie´te´ de Prospection E´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

