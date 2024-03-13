Contrasting Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) & Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) and Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vodafone Group Public pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shenandoah Telecommunications has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vodafone Group Public has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $287.38 million 3.12 $8.04 million $0.16 111.44 Vodafone Group Public $55.10 billion 0.44 $12.33 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Vodafone Group Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vodafone Group Public has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Vodafone Group Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vodafone Group Public 1 1 1 0 2.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.21%. Vodafone Group Public has a consensus price target of $14.45, suggesting a potential upside of 60.91%. Given Vodafone Group Public’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vodafone Group Public is more favorable than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Vodafone Group Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 2.80% 1.24% 0.75% Vodafone Group Public N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Vodafone Group Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Vodafone Group Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Vodafone Group Public on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name. This segment also leases dark fiber and provides Ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services to enterprise and wholesale customers under the Glo Fiber Enterprise and Glo Fiber Wholesale brand names; and provides voice data and DSL telephone services. The Tower segment owns macro cellular towers and leases colocation space to the wireless communications providers. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is based in Edinburg, Virginia.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services. The company also provides consumer Internet of Things (IoT) propositions, as well as security and insurance products; mobile services; logistics, fleet management, and smart metering services; WiFi; digital services comprising mobile application development, multi-access edge computing, worker insights, AI assistant, drone detection, visual inspection, and mixed reality, as well as Vodafone Analytics platform; and traditional IT hosting services, including colocation, managed hosting, security, hosting infrastructure, and flexible computing for government. In addition, it offers integrated business communication services, as well as fixed mobile convergence services; and carrier services, as well as IoT devices comprising managed tablets and integrated terminals. Further, it offers M-Pesa, an African mobile money platform to make payments and provide financial services; Vodafone Business multi-cloud platform; and productivity solutions, as well as operates digital cloud-based television platforms. It serves private and public sector customers in the manufacturing, retail, automotive, banking finance, healthcare, smart cities and public, agriculture, transport and logistics, and energy and utilities management industries. It offers its products and services through digital and physical channels. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company has a strategic partnership with Open Fiber. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

