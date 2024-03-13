Contrasting United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) & Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -72.46% 9.31% Rush Street Interactive -2.65% -28.95% -15.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.91 $234.20 million $3.63 14.19 Rush Street Interactive $691.16 million 1.90 -$18.31 million ($0.27) -21.87

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Rush Street Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Rush Street Interactive. Rush Street Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parks & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for United Parks & Resorts and Rush Street Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rush Street Interactive 0 2 3 0 2.60

United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.34%. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus target price of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.32%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than United Parks & Resorts.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts beats Rush Street Interactive on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, it operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The company operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com, and RushBet brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.