Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Cut by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $63.37.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

