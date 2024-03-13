Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of CMCT opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -11.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

