Creative Planning Buys 8,862 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

