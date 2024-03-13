Creative Planning Purchases 25,355 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Creative Planning grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Sysco by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 144,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

