Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director Gail Hannon Sells 7,019 Shares of Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$31,136.28.

Crew Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

TSE CR opened at C$4.32 on Wednesday. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.73 and a 12 month high of C$6.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.14. The company has a market cap of C$676.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.