Critical Contrast: Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) vs. Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) and Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Guardion Health Sciences and Propanc Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardion Health Sciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

3.9% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Propanc Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Guardion Health Sciences and Propanc Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardion Health Sciences $12.04 million 0.84 -$14.92 million N/A N/A Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$2.66 million N/A N/A

Propanc Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guardion Health Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

Guardion Health Sciences has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Guardion Health Sciences and Propanc Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardion Health Sciences -105.66% -162.33% -81.46% Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -1,592.49%

Summary

Propanc Biopharma beats Guardion Health Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc., a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and dietary supplements in North America and Europe, and Internationally. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma. It develops ImmuneSF, a nutraceutical formulation, as well as a portfolio of nutraceutical products under the NutriGuard brand. Further, it distributes medical foods products through e-commerce in an online store, guardionhealth.com. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, California.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. It offers PRP, a formulation lead product that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes. The company has a research collaboration with University of Jaén that undertakes the research activities for POP1 joint drug discovery program; and a joint research and drug discovery program with Universities of Jaén and Granada to investigate the changes in genetic and protein expression that occur in cancer cells. The company was formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation and changed its name to Propanc Biopharma, Inc. in April 2017. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.

