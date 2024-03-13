Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Steve Foots Purchases 3 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots acquired 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,673 ($59.87) per share, with a total value of £140.19 ($179.62).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Steve Foots acquired 3 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,899 ($62.77) per share, with a total value of £146.97 ($188.30).

Croda International Price Performance

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 4,681 ($59.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,836.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. Croda International Plc has a one year low of GBX 4,018 ($51.48) and a one year high of GBX 7,132 ($91.38). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,750.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,751.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Croda International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.79) per share. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,934.43%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($66.62) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

