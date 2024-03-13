CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.59

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $2.20. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 118,980 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $307.80 million, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -57.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

See Also

