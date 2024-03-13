CuriosityStream (CURI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect CuriosityStream to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 70.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Further Reading

