Cytosorbents (CTSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Cytosorbents to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cytosorbents Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.58. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

