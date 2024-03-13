D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,460,000 after buying an additional 1,131,640 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,008,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,007 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DHI shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.85. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.