Daiwa Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSIQ. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $20.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

