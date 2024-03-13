Darktrace (LON:DARK) Sets New 1-Year High at $435.13

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 435.13 ($5.58) and last traded at GBX 427.40 ($5.48), with a volume of 3673993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377.40 ($4.84).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DARK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.69) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Darktrace from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 260 ($3.33) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 353.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 363.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,504.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86.

In other news, insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.61), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($345,932.09). Insiders own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

