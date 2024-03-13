David Meaden Sells 294,000 Shares of IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) Stock

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) insider David Meaden sold 294,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £185,220 ($237,309.42).

IDOX Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:IDOX opened at GBX 62.80 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £286.96 million, a PE ratio of 6,280.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.09. IDOX plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71 ($0.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86.

IDOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.91%. IDOX’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on shares of IDOX in a research note on Tuesday.

About IDOX

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

