Davis Commodities Limited’s (NASDAQ:DTCK) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 18th

Davis Commodities’ (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 18th. Davis Commodities had issued 1,087,500 shares in its initial public offering on September 19th. The total size of the offering was $4,350,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Davis Commodities Price Performance

Shares of DTCK stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Davis Commodities has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Davis Commodities in the third quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Davis Commodities in the third quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Commodities in the third quarter valued at $53,000.

Davis Commodities Company Profile

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill, Lin, and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

