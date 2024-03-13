Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL) Insider Lincoln John Moore Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) insider Lincoln John Moore purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,406.15).

Dekel Agri-Vision Trading Up 11.5 %

Dekel Agri-Vision stock opened at GBX 1.45 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89. Dekel Agri-Vision plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.95 ($0.05). The company has a market capitalization of £8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.07.

Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

