Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 99,133 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 59,783 shares.The stock last traded at $39.47 and had previously closed at $39.09.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.