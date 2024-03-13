Despegar.com (DESP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Despegar.com Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:DESP opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $632.19 million, a P/E ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Despegar.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Despegar.com by 51.3% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 3,715.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Despegar.com in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

