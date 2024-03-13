Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$7.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DXT. TD Securities cut Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.75.

Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$5.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$358.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.75. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.35.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

