Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,299,000 after purchasing an additional 238,106 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 388,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 970,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.