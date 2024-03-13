Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several research firms have commented on DIOD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,492 shares in the company, valued at $17,477,364.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,756,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 323,759 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after acquiring an additional 292,450 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth $13,866,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diodes by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 169,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Trading Down 1.4 %

DIOD opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.46. Diodes has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

