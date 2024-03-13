Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,558 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,580 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,752 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 206.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,947,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $135,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,003 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,504,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 67.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $162.63 billion, a PE ratio of 91.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.