Diversified Trust Co Acquires 2,440 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,644,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,002,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Freshworks by 1,641.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 314,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Freshworks by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 341,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Insider Activity

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at $14,056,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,741.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,527 shares of company stock worth $14,013,257. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

