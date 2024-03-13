Diversified Trust Co Acquires 3,669 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,843,000 after purchasing an additional 226,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,043 shares of company stock worth $5,000,021 over the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of -0.06.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.