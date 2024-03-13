Diversified Trust Co Acquires 5,731 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 904,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,632,000 after buying an additional 254,655 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth $3,838,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Trading Down 5.3 %

AtriCure stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $59.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 1.39.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

