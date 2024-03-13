Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 12,502 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Loews by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Loews by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Loews by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Stock Performance

L stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

