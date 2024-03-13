Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 210.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120,351 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 35.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 38.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 239.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

FRSH stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $24.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $8,792,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $8,792,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,527 shares of company stock valued at $14,013,257. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

