Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $181.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.68. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.