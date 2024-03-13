Diversified Trust Co Buys 159 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Nucor
In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Nucor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $182.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.27. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
