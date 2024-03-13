Diversified Trust Co Buys 3,669 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of -0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Zoom Video Communications

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $154,193.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,163.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $154,193.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,163.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,043 shares of company stock worth $5,000,021. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.