Diversified Trust Co Buys 4,342 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in FMC were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,597,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in FMC by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,535,000 after acquiring an additional 330,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FMC by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,822,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 639,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

