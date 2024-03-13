Diversified Trust Co Buys 916 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,236 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.55. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

