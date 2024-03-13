Diversified Trust Co Buys 916 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,236 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,281,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $821,154,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,441,763 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $732,322,000 after buying an additional 98,756 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFGC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of PFGC opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average is $65.55. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

