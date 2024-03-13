Diversified Trust Co Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $266.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.95. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

