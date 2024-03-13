Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.4 %

ROK stock opened at $283.72 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.