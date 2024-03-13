Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NetApp were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $102.53 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.34. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

