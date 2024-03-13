Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

