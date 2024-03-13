Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1,922.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3,686.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SANM. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

