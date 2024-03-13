Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

NYSE BBWI opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

