Diversified Trust Co Has $682,000 Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Repligen were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Repligen by 11.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,558,000 after purchasing an additional 157,807 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Repligen by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,117,000 after acquiring an additional 137,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.70.

Repligen Trading Down 0.2 %

RGEN opened at $192.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.33 and its 200-day moving average is $170.12. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.73, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

