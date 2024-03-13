Diversified Trust Co Has $706,000 Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,095,000 after purchasing an additional 138,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,819,000 after acquiring an additional 655,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $225,303.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,487,265.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $225,303.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,487,265.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $76,504.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 877,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,289.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,849 shares of company stock worth $3,769,678 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late-onset.

