Diversified Trust Co Has $779,000 Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBR. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

