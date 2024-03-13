Diversified Trust Co Has $792,000 Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Toast were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

Toast Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Toast stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.78. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,945.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,639.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 649,513 shares of company stock worth $11,405,988. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.