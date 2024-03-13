Diversified Trust Co Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,198,000 after buying an additional 97,303 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,862,000 after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $546.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.27.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

