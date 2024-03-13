Diversified Trust Co Has $833,000 Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,405,000 after acquiring an additional 311,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,703,000 after acquiring an additional 88,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average is $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEIC

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,665. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.